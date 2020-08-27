Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia seeks more control over deals with foreign states

The Australian government has drafted new laws that would cancel international deals struck by lower tiers of governments with foreign states that are not in Australia's interests, officials said on Thursday in a move likely to increase tensions with China.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:05 IST
Australia seeks more control over deals with foreign states
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

The Australian government has drafted new laws that would cancel international deals struck by lower tiers of governments with foreign states that are not in Australia's interests, officials said on Thursday in a move likely to increase tensions with China. Victoria state's memorandum of understanding with Beijing under China's belt and road initiative, signed two years ago to attract more Chinese infrastructure investment, is among the deals to be reviewed, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not comment on the likelihood of the Victorian deal with China being scrapped, saying he did not want to "prejudice the outcome" of a review. The legislation to be introduced to Parliament next week did not target China, he said.

"My biggest concern is Australia's national sovereign interest," Morrison told reporters. "Protecting and promoting Australia's national interest is the primary job of the federal government," he added.

Australia in 2018 bypassed sweeping national security laws that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics. China protested the laws, arguing their intention was prejudiced against China and had poisoned the atmosphere of China-Australia relations. Attorney-General Christian Porter told Parliament on Thursday that the first investigations were being conducted in New South Wales state under the foreign interference laws, which carry penalties including up to 20 years in prison.

Two entities have been formally asked why they had not applied for registration as agents of influence working for a foreign principal, Porter said. Porter did not identify the entities receiving the notices or the countries they are suspected of acting for. The proposed legislation would give Payne power to scrap international deals struck by state governments, public institutions such as universities, and at local government level, sister-city partnerships.

It would also create a national register of such deals. Future deals would need federal government approval and could be revoked later.

The Australian government had already identified 135 agreements with more than 30 countries that needed to be reviewed, the foreign minister said. The Foreign Relations Bill was announced days after the government revealed it had blocked the $430 million sales of a major dairy business, Lion Dairy and Drinks, to China Mengniu Dairy Co. on the grounds that it would be "contrary to the national interest." The government intervention was unusual in that it did not prevent an Australia-owned company from being taken over by a foreign company. Australia had instead blocked the transfer of ownership of an Australia-based asset from one foreign company, Japan's Kirin Holdings Co., to a Chinese company.

The Victoria government agreement with Beijing has raised concerns among federal government lawmakers that it could increase Chinese interference in Australia's second-most populous state. Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank, said the Victorian deal with Beijing should be overturned.

"That was something that the Victorian government pursued quite openly against the stated interests of the federal government and the opposition ... that Australia was not going to commit itself to those types of arrangements," Jennings said. "I just don't see that that is something that should be sustainable," Jennings added.

James Laurenceson, director of the University of Technology Sydney's Australia-China Relations Institute, questioned whether the proposed legislation was "an overreaction." "We know the Australian government has been running a very tough line on China, that's been consistent and it hasn't been affected by the belt and road memorandum of understanding at all," Laurenceson said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe to hold press conference on Friday amid health worries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday at 5 p.m. 0800 GMT, his office said, amid growing concerns over his health, following two hospital examinations within a week.Ruling party officials have said Abes...

Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench he...

Two migrant labourers found hanging at their homes in UP

Two migrant labourers, who had returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were found dead at their homes in separate incidents, police said on Thursday. The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from the ceili...

Trucks stuck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for past 3 days due to landslides

Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the past three days, following the closure of the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway due to landslides, owning to heavy rain. Speaking to ANI, Balvir Singh, a truck driver said, We are facing diffi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020