Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minneapolis under state of emergency after Black homicide suspect's death

The governor of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency on the city of Minneapolis after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night following the death of a Black homicide suspect who police say shot himself. Minnesota governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and said the National Guard would be deployed in the area. "Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:25 IST
Minneapolis under state of emergency after Black homicide suspect's death

The governor of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency on the city of Minneapolis after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night following the death of a Black homicide suspect who police say shot himself. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew following what he described as mass looting of businesses, destruction of property and unrest. Authorities also said there was misinformation spread in relation to the death of the suspect.

Video posted on social media, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters, showed shots being fired and ransacking of shops. The city has been the center of protests following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death led to broader anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality across the United States. Minneapolis police posted a surveillance video of the incident on Twitter, saying that the victim, a suspect in a homicide, committed suicide and that no weapons were fired by police.

The video shows a Black man shooting himself at the entrance of a building as a nearby group of people ran away and police approach the scene. Minnesota governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and said the National Guard would be deployed in the area.

"Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order," Walz said in a statement. The police shooting of a Black man in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday sparked three nights of unrest there that has included a wave of arson, widespread vandalism and a separate shooting that killed two people.

Police in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday declared a demonstration near a U.S. immigration agency building as an "unlawful gathering", ordering the crowds to disperse. A New York Times reporter tweeted that police also made arrests in the city which has been the scene of weeks of anti-racism protests and unrest.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe to hold press conference on Friday amid health worries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday at 5 p.m. 0800 GMT, his office said, amid growing concerns over his health, following two hospital examinations within a week.Ruling party officials have said Abes...

Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench he...

Two migrant labourers found hanging at their homes in UP

Two migrant labourers, who had returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were found dead at their homes in separate incidents, police said on Thursday. The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from the ceili...

Trucks stuck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for past 3 days due to landslides

Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the past three days, following the closure of the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway due to landslides, owning to heavy rain. Speaking to ANI, Balvir Singh, a truck driver said, We are facing diffi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020