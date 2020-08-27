Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in a data storage centre in London

A fire broke out at a data storage centre on Thursday morning in London's Greenwich View Place in the Isle of Dogs.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:37 IST
Fire breaks out in a data storage centre in London
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a data storage center on Thursday morning in London's Greenwich View Place in the Isle of Dogs. "Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire on Greenwich View Place in the Isle Of Dogs," tweeted the London Fire Brigade.

A small part of the supply room on the third floor was damaged by the fire. No injuries have been reported. "The fire in the #IsleOfDogs is now under control. A small part of a supply room in a data storage center was damaged by fire. There are no reports of any injuries," the fire brigade further tweeted.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five benches in Delhi HC to hold physical courts on rotation from Sept 1

The Delhi High Court Thursday said five of its benches will start holding physical courts on a rotation basis from September 1, and issued standard operating procedure SOP for it. The high court, which has been conducting hearings through v...

Amaravati: SBI hands over ambulance to Andhra Pradesh police

An ambulance was gifted and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police by the State Bank of India SBI on Thursday.SBI Deputy General Manager Ravimohan Saxena and others handed over the ambulance, worth Rs 20 lakhs, to Andhra Pradesh Director ...

Japan PM Abe to hold press conference on Friday amid health worries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday at 5 p.m. 0800 GMT, his office said, amid growing concerns over his health, following two hospital examinations within a week.Ruling party officials have said Abes...

Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020