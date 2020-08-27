Taliban attacks army base in Western Afghanistan

Taliban terrorists have attacked an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday. According to Dadullah Qane, the head of the provincial council, the fighting continues.

He added that 40 Afghan soldiers are stationed at the ANA base, located in the Pashtrood district. Meanwhile, the Taliban have said that a vehicle loaded with explosives went off at the base.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the Kabul government are expected to begin the intra-Afghan talks leading to a withdrawal of foreign troops and political stabilisation after almost two decades of war and insurgency. (ANI/Sputnik)