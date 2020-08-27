Left Menu
Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:30 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (lolalennox)

Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said.

The 29-year-old, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter and former Eurythmics star Annie Lennox, has just released the single "Back At Wrong." "I wrote the song about a relationship that was as exciting and passionate as it was tragic and difficult," she told Reuters in an interview from her home in Los Angeles, California.

"I think everyone has those kind of compulsive relationships …you know you're in a bit of a mess but you keep going back to it," she said, adding that she's not in it any more. Lola Lennox, who started singing when she was eight years old, said becoming a singer wasn't always a smooth journey. She had to overcome self-doubt and work hard to feel ready to launch her music career: "I really wanted to get … to a level that I was proud of," she said.

Following in her mother's footsteps helped her meet people in the industry, but she still had to prove herself and she felt she had a lot to live up to. "Having my mum as my mum - when I was younger, it was like a really high bar that I was trying to shoot for because I had this standard to get to …when I was younger, it was maybe a little intimidating to me, but I turned that into drive."

In April she enjoyed partnering with her mother to sing a duet of Eurythmic's hit "There Must Be An Angel" for Global Citizen's coronavirus fundraising concert One World: Together At Home. Annie Lennox also co-produced "Back At Wrong". "I feel lucky to have her there for me," she said.

While Lola Lennox doesn't like to type cast her music into a theme – she says is interested in people, psychology and examining emotion.

