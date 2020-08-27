Survey team from Pakistan visits India side for building bridge at Kartarpur Corridor
A joint survey with the Pakistan delegation on Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur corridor project for the part to be constructed on the Pakistan side was conducted on Thursday.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:02 IST
A joint survey with the Pakistan delegation on Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur corridor project for the part to be constructed on the Pakistan side was conducted on Thursday. "It has been informed BY Commandment BSF that Pakistan wants to construct a bridge on their side to join bridge on India side and a survey team of seven engineers will visit the bridge on the India side to carry out the survey for the project," read a letter from the National Highways Authority of India.
The letter further stated that permission was sought and granted. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government.
