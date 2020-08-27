Left Menu
Over 120 dead, 150 injured due to floods in Afghanistan

More than 120 people died and 150 were injured in floods in 12 provinces across Afghanistan, Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani, the minister of state for disaster management, told Sputnik on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:35 IST
Over 120 dead, 150 injured due to floods in Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 120 people died and 150 were injured in floods in 12 provinces across Afghanistan, Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani, the minister of state for disaster management, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the minister, floods have occurred in the provinces of Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Laghman and Khost, resulting in 122 dead and 150 injured.

Monsoon seasons, which run from June to September, cause considerable damage every year in various South Asian countries due to severe floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains. (ANI/Sputnik)

