Left Menu
Development News Edition

In contrast to US, UN backs testing people without symptoms

“Even if you're wearing masks, you still need to try to do the physical distancing of at least one meter and even further if you can.” Earlier Thursday, the WHO's chief for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, warned that the coronavirus is a “tornado with a long tail” and said rising infections among young people could spread to more vulnerable older people and cause an uptick in deaths.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 28-08-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:05 IST
In contrast to US, UN backs testing people without symptoms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases even if they don't show symptoms — a stance that comes after the US health agency switched its policy to say that asymptomatic contacts of infected people don't need to be tested. At a press briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said when officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19, "testing may need to be expanded to look for individuals who are on the more mild end of the spectrum or who may indeed be asymptomatic." Yet new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people but who don't feel sick to get tested. The agency had previously advised local health officials to test people who'd been within about 6 feet (1.8 meters) of an infected person for over 15 minutes.

Van Kerkhove said countries were free to adapt WHO's testing guidance for their individual needs and while testing itself was important, it was equally critical to get testing results back fast. "What's really important is that testing is used as an opportunity, to define active cases so that they can be isolated and so that contact tracing can also take place," she said. "This is really fundamental to breaking chains of transmission." Van Kerkhove also expressed concerns about public behavior, saying she's growing "a little bit concerned" that the use of masks is leading some people to think they don't need to keep safe distances from others.

"We're seeing that people aren't really adhering to the physical distancing anymore," Van Kerkhove said. "Even if you're wearing masks, you still need to try to do the physical distancing of at least one meter and even further if you can." Earlier Thursday, the WHO's chief for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, warned that the coronavirus is a "tornado with a long tail" and said rising infections among young people could spread to more vulnerable older people and cause an uptick in deaths. He said younger people are more likely to come into closer contact with the elderly as the weather cools across the continent and families move activities inside.

"We don't want to do unnecessary predictions but this is definitely one of the options: that at one point there would be more hospitalizations and an uptick in mortality," he said, speaking from Copenhagen, site of WHO's European headquarters. "It may be that younger people indeed are not necessarily going to die from it but it's a tornado with a long tail and it's a multi-organ disease," he said.

Kluge said 32 out of 55 states and territories in WHO's European region have recorded a 14-day new infection rate increase of over 10%, calling that "definitely an uptick which is generalized in Europe." He said the autumn presented a "tricky situation" because of widespread school reopenings, the onset of the flu season and the increased mortality among older people in winter months. The UN agency this week recommended that children 6 to 11 wear masks at times to prevent the spread of the virus, especially in areas of wide community transmission or where social distancing cannot be maintained, and children 12 and older wear masks as often as adults.

As cases across Europe have increased amid the summer holiday season, WHO also issued advice for hotels and related businesses. WHO said hotels should consider reducing occupancy rates to ensure social distancing and said all staff and guests should comply with basic COVID-19 prevention measures like frequent hand-washing and mask-wearing. It said physical barriers like protective plexiglass shields should be used to separate hotel staff and guests at reception desks. WHO said national guidance should be followed on whether or not indoor dining was allowed but that "buffets are not recommended." It said gyms, pools and spa facilities could be used with certain restrictions, like limiting the maximum number of people to ensure social distancing.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bills give boot to K Hauschka, P Edwards

The Buffalo Bills released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday. Hauschka, 35, made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts and 84 of 87 extra-point tries since arriving in Buffalo in 2017.Hauschka, who won a...

Report: Magic F Gordon leaves NBA bubble

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The rep...

Dodgers OF Betts reverses course on plan to sit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts made an about face Thursday by deciding to play in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants after first saying he would not participate. Betts was instrumental Wednesday in...

Trump must turn over tax returns, does not deserve immunity, Manhattan's top prosecutor says

Manhattans top prosecutor told a U.S. court on Thursday he should be able to obtain President Donald Trumps tax returns, saying Trump cannot immunize himself from a criminal probe of his business practices by pursuing an appeal that has no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020