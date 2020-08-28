Left Menu
Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

Biden has changed his principles so often, he no longer has any principles,” former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in his address to the Republican National Convention before Trump delivered his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House. "He's a Trojan Horse with Bernie (Sanders), AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), (Nancy) Pelosi, Black Lives Matter and his party’s entire Left Wing hidden inside his body just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies,” said the former New York City Mayor.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 07:54 IST
Top Republican party leaders Thursday night rallied behind President Donald Trump as they used the platform of Republican National Convention to launch a blistering attack on his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. "The Democrats are urging you to vote for an obviously defective candidate. Biden has changed his principles so often, he no longer has any principles,” former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in his address to the Republican National Convention before Trump delivered his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House.

"He's a Trojan Horse with Bernie (Sanders), AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), (Nancy) Pelosi, Black Lives Matter and his party’s entire Left Wing hidden inside his body just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies,” said the former New York City Mayor. “The whole unprecedented wave of lawlessness began with a truly just cause -- the unforgiveable police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Peaceful protests began all over the land. The condemnation of the killing was universal from President Trump to Democrat leaders,” he said.

“It seemed for a ‘a few brief shining moments’ like Democrat and Republican leaders would come together with a unified proposal to reduce police misconduct. This possibility was very dangerous to the Left,” Giuliani said. “Biden and his fellow Democrats were widely criticized for not speaking up about the out-of-control violence plaguing Democrat cities in our country. Their silence was so deafening that it reveals an acceptance of this violence because they will accept anything they hope will defeat President Donald Trump,” he said.

“However, they are making this election a choice between the Democrat policies soft on crime against the Republican program of law and order. It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city, town or suburb,” Giuliani said. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris think this election is about the government. “They’re wrong. It’s about you, not us. Your family and your future,” he said.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew said that Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running the Democratic Party. “the same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president,” he said. Debbie Flood, the owner of a Wisconsin machine shop, alleged that Biden voted to normalize trade with China and helped pave the way for them to join the WTO, even though they were hurting American companies like hers.

“Our President understands that the best solutions unleash the innovation of American entrepreneurs and the creativity of American workers. Joe Biden doesn’t know anything about business. Or about creating jobs,” she said. “He’s spent 47 years in government. It is doubtful that he’ll finally figure it out in year 48. He’s pledged to raise our taxes and bring back excessive regulation,” Flood said.

US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said that Trump is the most pro-life President in our country's history. “He will continue to fight for those who cannot yet speak,” he said. “Our President, Donald J. Trump, believes in the people. He is one of us. He makes promises, and he keeps them. He is transparent, and we certainly know what he’s thinking. He does not submit to political correctness or to its enforcers, the media. He is real,” Carson said.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said, "You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. You can have four more years of President Trump." “Joe Biden won’t stand up for America. Donald Trump will. So this November, let’s stand with the president and vote to keep America great,” Giuliani said..

