Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump accepts Republican Party’s re-nomination as presidential candidate

“In a new term as President, we will again build the greatest economy in history – quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity!” he said. Party’s delegates from across the country at Republican National Convention, which has been drastically scaled down at its original venue of Charlotte in North Carolina, on Monday re-nominated Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 08:31 IST
Trump accepts Republican Party’s re-nomination as presidential candidate

US President Donald Trump has officially accepted the re-nomination of the Republican Party as its presidential candidate for the November elections, telling his fellow Americans that at no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas. Trump, 74, in his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House amidst cheers from his supporters on Thursday night, said: “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for President of the United States”.

“I stand before you tonight honoured by your support. Proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years, and brimming with confidence in the bright future, we will build for America over the next four years,” Trump said. “In a new term as President, we will again build the greatest economy in history – quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity!” he said.

Party’s delegates from across the country at Republican National Convention, which has been drastically scaled down at its original venue of Charlotte in North Carolina, on Monday re-nominated Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively. Pence delivered his acceptance speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Wednesday. This is for the first time in recent memory that a presidential candidate has delivered his acceptance speech from the White House.

Addressing an audience of about 1,500 invited guests, Trump said that the Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people. Trump and Pence are being challenged by Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris.

Harris, 55, has scripted history by becoming the first African-American and Indian-origin person to be nominated as a vice presidential candidate by a major political party. As per an average of major national polls tracked by Real Clear Politics, Biden leads Trump by 7.1 percentage points and in the battleground states it has come down to 3.7 percentage points, indicating that the presidential elections in less than 70 days from now is headed for an interesting finish.

Trump’s acceptance speech concluded four days of star-studded convention of the Republican Party, which gathers once in four years in one of the American cities to nominate its presidential candidate. This year it was scheduled to be held in Charlotte in North Carolina. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the convention went into a virtual mode, with only essential official business being held in Charlotte.

Popular Indian-American politician Nikki Haley was the star speaker on Monday, the first day. First Lady Melania Trump addressed the convention from Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, while Pence delivered his acceptance speech on Wednesday. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is also his presidential advisor, addressed the convention before him on Thursday night.

“He's our commander-in-chief, champion of the American worker, defender of common sense and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country. He is our president, and my father, Donald J Trump,” Ivanka said. His son Donald Trump Jr addressed the convention on Monday, while daughter Tiffney and other son Eric addressed the convention on Tuesday and daughter-in-law Lara on Wednesday. A group of protesters had gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in advance of Trump's speech.

Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, and his wife were among the special invitees on the South Lawns of the White House for Trump’s acceptance speech. Al Mason said it was amazing spectacular and full of enthusiasm never seen in the Democratic convention last week..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Barcelona, Messi's Argentine hometown dreams of return

A mural of a young Lionel Messi in a Newells Old Boys jersey, tiny and barefoot with a soccer ball in front of him, inspires hundreds of young people at the Argentine clubs youth school to dream of succeeding like their hometown hero. Messi...

NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was struggling with the decision of whether to sit out the Golden Knights playoff game to protest racial injustice, when he discovered the players around the NHL had his back. Reaves woke up Thursday to find a text...

United will cut up to 2,850 pilots without more federal aid

United Airlines said Thursday that it will furlough up to 2,850 pilots this fall unless the federal government provides more relief to help airlines cover their labour costs during a pandemic-fuelled downturn in travel. Uniteds figure is hi...

Cricket-Capitals add Sams after Roy opts out of IPL

England opener Jason Roy has opted out of this years Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams at Delhi Capitals, the IPL side have said. Roy, who was ruled out of Englands home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020