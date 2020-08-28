Trump remembers brother Robert on nomination acceptance day

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump in his nomination acceptance speech for President by the Republican Party remembered his younger brother Robert -- who passed away on August 15 -- stating that he would be "proud of the job we are all doing".

US President Donald Trump at the White House addressing the Convention on Thursday (Local Time). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump in his nomination acceptance speech for President by the Republican Party remembered his younger brother Robert -- who passed away on August 15 -- stating that he would be "proud of the job we are all doing". "I know my brother Robert is looking down on us right now from heaven. He was a great brother and he was proud of the job we are all doing. Thank you (and) we love you Robert," Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention at the White House.

The US President also addressed Hurricane Laura that hit the US State of Louisiana and Texas. Six people have succumbed to the hurricane in Lousiana. "Our thoughts are with those who came through the wrath of Hurricane Laura. We are working closely with state and local officials in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi. We are sparing no effort to save lives," he said further at the convention.

According to CNN, the Hurricane came as a category 4 storm on Thursday near the Texas border. Trump is set to visit the affected regions this weekend. "We'll probably be going on Saturday or Sunday, and we'll be heading to Texas and Louisiana and maybe an additional stop," Trump said earlier on Thursday. (ANI)

