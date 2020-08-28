Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump calls Biden 'destroyer of American greatness'

US President Donald Trump, who is seeking another four years in the White House, attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a "destroyer of American greatness", here on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:57 IST
Trump calls Biden 'destroyer of American greatness'
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump, who is seeking another four years in the White House, attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a "destroyer of American greatness", here on Thursday (local time). "Joe Biden is not a saviour of America's soul. He is the destroyer of America's jobs and if given the chance, he would be the destroyer of American greatness. For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donation of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, told them he felt their pain and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China and many distant lands," Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention.

The US President went on to call the upcoming Presidential election as "the most important in the history of the country" adding that it would decide if the American Dream will be "saved" or a "socialist agenda" will "demolish" the "cherished destiny". "It (the election) would decide whether we create rapid high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send these jobs overseas. Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens," he added.

Further slamming the Democrats, Trump said that the opposition sees the US as a "wicked nation that needs to be punished for its sins". "Our opponents say that redemption for you could only come by giving power to them--this is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history. But in this country, we do not look to career politicians for redemption, we put our faith in almighty God," he said.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), Trump accepted the Presidential candidate nomination by the Republican Party for the upcoming November 3 election. US Vice President Mike Pence also formally accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party, earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

John Harlan Kim upped to series regular on ‘9-1-1’ season 4

Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Foxs action series 9-1-1. Kim appeared last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie Chimn...

Telangana reports 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state, informed the Health Department, Telangana Government. The total number of cases inclu...

Ronaldo pledges to 'reach higher' in 3rd year with Juventus

While Lionel Messis future remains a major question in world soccer, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has professed his complete dedication to Juventus entering the third season of a four-year contract with the Italian club. As Im getting r...

States requires to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines; Seek permission for any exemption: SC

States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption, they will have to seek permission, said Supreme Court.States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020