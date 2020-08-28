Norwegian Air's loss balloons, warns of further cash needs

Norwegian Air still needs more cash in order to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget carrier said on Friday as it reported a deep loss for the first half of 2020.

The company will put five more aircraft back in the air in September, raising the total to 25, while 115 planes remain grounded. "Norwegian is facing challenging times ahead," the airline said in a statement.

Creditors and lessors took control of the carrier in May with a financial rescue that allowed it to access state-guaranteed loans, with an aim of keeping the airline in business until demand for air travel resumes. "We are thankful for the loan guarantee made available to us by the Norwegian government which we worked hard to obtain," Norwegian Air's Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

"However, given the current market conditions it is not enough to get through this prolonged crisis," Schram said. Norwegian Air posted a January-June net loss of 5.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($610 million), compared with a loss of 1.4 billion crowns in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.8593 Norwegian crowns)