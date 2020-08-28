Left Menu
Ex-husband, son charged with murder of Indian-origin woman in UK

A tribute statement, released by police on behalf of Balvinder's family along with a request for further privacy at this "difficult time", describes her as an "angel" who will never be forgotten.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:12 IST
The ex-husband and son of a 54-year-old Indian-origin woman, who was found dead at her home in Warwickshire in the West Midlands region of England, have been charged with her murder. Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, were charged with the murder of Balvinder Gahir on Thursday and remanded in custody until their next appearance at Leamington Crown Court on September 1.

Warwickshire Police said emergency services were called to a home at Lillington in the town of Leamington Spa on Monday where the woman was found with serious head injuries and died at the scene. A tribute statement, released by police on behalf of Balvinder's family along with a request for further privacy at this “difficult time”, describes her as an “angel” who will never be forgotten.

The statement read: “She was the light of our life, with a golden kind heart, filled with so much love and happiness, her smile would light up the room with a thousand words, a beauty beyond beauty. “Words cannot express how much we love you and will miss you. You lived life like there was no tomorrow, you saw many sorrows, yet always stayed positive and smiled and lived for today. You gave us hope and love.

“Our sweetest darling daughter, sister and mum, we hope you can rest in peace now. You will always be in our hearts our darling angel and never forgotten. Until we meet again.” PTI AK PMS PMS.

