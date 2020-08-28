EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel
On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($399.5 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine. "Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:39 IST
The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($399.5 million) downpayment to British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.
"Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Angela Merkel
- AstraZeneca
- German
- British
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Argentina and Mexico to produce AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina, Mexico to produce AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina and Mexico to produce AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca says could begin COVID-19 vaccine production early in 2021
AstraZeneca set to start making 400 million COVID-19 vaccines for Latam early in 2021