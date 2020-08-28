Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders praise Japan PM Abe's contributions to ties

World leaders wished Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a rapid recovery on Friday and praised his contributions to bilateral relations during his years as Japan's longest-serving leader. SOUTH KOREA: South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Abe dedicated many years to the development of bilateral relations and achieved “various meaningful accomplishments” as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:20 IST
World leaders praise Japan PM Abe's contributions to ties
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

World leaders wished Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a rapid recovery on Friday and praised his contributions to bilateral relations during his years as Japan's longest-serving leader. Abe announced Friday that he is stepping down because of a health problem. He is expected to stay on until a new governing party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament. SOUTH KOREA: South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Abe dedicated many years to the development of bilateral relations and achieved "various meaningful accomplishments" as Japan's longest-serving prime minister. It said Seoul will continue to work with Tokyo's next prime minister and Cabinet to promote "friendship and cooperation" between the countries. Relations between South Korea and Japan sank last year to their lowest point in decades as they feuded over trade issues, wartime history and military cooperation.

GERMANY: Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has worked with Abe during both of his spells in office, said she regrets his resignation. "Shinzo Abe has been the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, so he has helped shape Japan's history," Merkel told reporters in Berlin. "He was always someone who advocated multilateralism and made clear over the great distance between Germany and Japan our common basis of values." She added, "I wish him all the best from the bottom of my heart and thank him for working well together." TAIWAN: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Abe "has always been very friendly to Taiwan. He has always been very positive, no matter it be his policies or his feelings toward Taiwanese people. We cherish the friendship he has for Taiwan. We also wish him good health." CHINA: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian declined to comment directly on Abe's health, saying it was Japan's internal affair. However, he added that "China and Japan are close neighbors. We are willing to work with Japan to jointly press ahead with continuous improvement and development of China-Japan relations." BRITAIN: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab paid tribute to "the great things" that Abe has achieved, and said he "leaves a strengthened UK-Japanese friendship, which we look forward to continuing in the years ahead. I wish him well for the future." PHILIPPINES: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr described Abe as Japan's "greatest postwar PM (prime minister)" in a tweet. He said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Abe had a frank relationship. "Watching President Duterte and PM Abe talking was like watching two old friends, no holds barred, talking frankly and freely of the true lay of the land and what can and cannot be done," Locsin said. INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE: IOC President Thomas Bach credited Abe with the return of the Olympics to Japan after the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. "All the Japanese athletes and the athletes of the entire world are very grateful to him," Bach said. The Olympics were to be held in Tokyo this year but were postponed a year because of the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in any polls in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours ...

Punjab CM goes into self-quarantine after 2 Cong MLAs test COVID-19 positive

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh quarantined himself after two Congress MLAs who met him during the assembly session here on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. The MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, got tested for the disease ...

WRAPUP 4-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

Manik Sarkar expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in Tripura

Leader of Opposition in Tripura, Manik Sarkar on Friday expressed concern over the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and urged the BJP-IPFT government to increase testing and provide effective treatment to the affected people. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020