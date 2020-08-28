Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Africa leaders want Mali junta to leave power in a year

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who participated in the summit, urged the junta to heed the bloc's calls. “The people of Mali and the military leaders need to appreciate the fragility of their country and the imminent danger which it poses to the citizens of Mali as well as the ECOWAS sub-region,” he said in a statement.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:41 IST
West Africa leaders want Mali junta to leave power in a year
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

West African leaders on Friday urged Mali's junta to take no more than one year to hand over power to a civilian government, as regional heads of state held another virtual summit after initial negotiations with the military coup leaders failed. The junta calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People has met one of the regional bloc's demands, releasing former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Thursday more than a week after his midnight resignation that followed the coup.

However, the junta has proposed waiting until 2023 to hold new elections, a condition immediately rejected by the 15-nation bloc known as ECOWAS. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who participated in the summit, urged the junta to heed the bloc's calls.

"The people of Mali and the military leaders need to appreciate the fragility of their country and the imminent danger which it poses to the citizens of Mali as well as the ECOWAS sub-region," he said in a statement. After a similar coup in Mali in 2012, democratic elections took place within 18 months.

ECOWAS already has suspended Mali's membership and halted financial flows to the country. Neighboring countries have shut their borders and other sanctions have been threatened in a bid to force the junta leaders to capitulate. The regional group had suggested mobilizing a standby military force to restore civilian rule, a proposal now far less likely after thousands of Malians took to the streets to support the ouster of the elected president.

Nigeria's president said Mali's ruling junta must immediately release all other senior government officials still being detained. African countries and others have expressed fear that Mali's upheaval could allow Islamic extremists to extend their reach, undermining seven years of international efforts to stabilize the country following a French-led military operation in 2013 to drive jihadists from control of the major northern towns.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

TikTok influencers say 'everybody is going to take a big hit'

In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral. Theyre also feeling concerned about their ...

UP BJP appoints new regional chiefs

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party appointed new chiefs for six regions of the state on Friday. The party has appointed Mohit Beniwal as president of the western region, Rajnikant Maheshwari of Braj region, Manvendra Singh of Kanpur regi...

Govt to ensure potato retail price for consumers at Rs 25/kg

The West Bengal government on Friday said it has directed potato traders to ensure that the retail price of the tuber is brought down to Rs 25 a kg from Rs 32-34 a kg prevailing now. The state government in a meeting of the potato trade bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020