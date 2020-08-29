Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-'Heartwrenching': at least 40 dolphins dead near Mauritius oil spill

Environmentalists have demanded an investigation into whether the dolphins were killed as a result of the spill from a Japanese ship, which was scuttled on Monday after running aground in July and leaking oil. The death toll may rise: fisherman Yasfeer Heenaye said he saw between 25 and 30 apparently dead dolphins floating in the lagoon on Friday morning, among scores of the animals that fishermen were trying to herd away from the pollution.

Reuters | Port Louis | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:13 IST
UPDATE 3-'Heartwrenching': at least 40 dolphins dead near Mauritius oil spill
Representative image Image Credit: maxpixel.com

At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said on Friday, as witnesses described the deaths of one mother dolphin and her baby. Environmentalists have demanded an investigation into whether the dolphins were killed as a result of the spill from a Japanese ship, which was scuttled on Monday after running aground in July and leaking oil.

The death toll may rise: fisherman Yasfeer Heenaye said he saw between 25 and 30 apparently dead dolphins floating in the lagoon on Friday morning, among scores of the animals that fishermen were trying to herd away from the pollution. "There was a mother and her baby," he said. "He was very tired, he didn't swim well. But the mum stayed alongside him, she didn't leave her baby to go with the group. All the way she stayed with him. She was trying to protect him."

He filmed as the calf wallowed on its side and died in front of them, floating on the waves. Heenaye, his boat running low on fuel, motioned to Reuben Pillay, who tracked the mother dolphin. She initially looked normal, he said. "But in a few minutes she went on her side, one fin in the water, and one out of the water and then she started flapping her tail really really rapidly," said Pillay, a professional drone operator, and environmentalist who is providing video to Reuters.

"She swam in circles in front of the boat, she moved her tail very violently and after about five minutes she just stopped moving, and she sunk ... We heard cries, I thought it was a woman on the boat - but they told me, no - it was the dolphin." The mother dolphin stopped moving and eventually slowly sank, tail first, beneath the waves. The dead baby floated on the surface.

"We didn't know what to do. It was heartwrenching," Pillay said. Earlier in the day, Jasvin Sok Appadu from the Mauritius fisheries ministry told Reuters that 38 carcasses had washed up on the beaches so far.

Autopsy results on 25 dolphins that washed ashore Wednesday and Thursday are expected in the coming days, he said. So far veterinarians have examined only two of the dolphins, which bore signs of injury but no trace of hydrocarbons in their bodies, according to preliminary autopsy results. The autopsy on the first two was conducted by the government-run Albion Fisheries Research Centre.

The dolphins have been dying in an area affected by an oil spill caused when the Japanese ship, the MV Wakashio, struck a coral reef last month. On Thursday, Greenpeace called on the government of Mauritius to launch an "urgent investigation to determine the cause of the deaths and any ties to the Wakashio oil spill".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Japan plans to secure enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate its population four times over, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Commission was working on signing further contracts to secure vaccines.DEATHS AND INFECTI...

PM Modi to inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University buildings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through remote video conference at 12.30 on Saturday. The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in...

Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

A Tesla driver, whose car was on Autopilot mode, was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriffs deputy car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the s...

Chinese authorities arrest 12 people, including pro-democracy activist, secretly heading to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested 12 people, including a pro-democracy activist, who were secretly heading to Taiwan by sea. Citing Coast Guard Bureau in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, NHK World reported that a speedboat was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020