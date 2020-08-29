Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese researcher arrested in US on charges of stealing trade secrets

Washington D.C. [US], August 29 (ANI)

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 06:44 IST
Chinese researcher arrested in US on charges of stealing trade secrets
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [US], August 29 (ANI): Authorities in the US have arrested a Chinese national, a researcher at the University of Virginia on charges of theft of trade secrets after he attempted to board a flight to China. Haizhou Hu, 34, is charged with accessing a computer without authorization, or exceeding authorization to obtain information from a protected computer and theft of trade secrets, Justice Department said in a release.

"Haizhou Hu, a Chinese national conducting research at the University of Virginia, was arrested today and charged via criminal complaint with a pair of federal crimes just days after he attempted to board a flight to China. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Richmond Division announced the arrest," it said. Ties between US and China have worsened in the recent past with two countries sparring over several issues.

"According to court documents, investigators first became aware of Hu, who is in the United States conducting research studying bio-mimics and fluid dynamics at the University of Virginia, on August 25, 2020, when he attempted to board a flight to China at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport," the Justice Department release said. "A routine screening conducted by authorities revealed that Hu was alleged to be in possession of bio-inspired research simulation software code that he was not authorized to possess, and which represented the result of years of research and resources in its development by members of the University of Virginia academic community," it added.

Recently, the US had ordered China to close its Consulate General in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the US. In retaliation, China ordered the US to close its Consulate General in Chengdu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across country on August 27: MoCA

Over 82,000 passengers took to the skies across the country on August 27, Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA said on Friday. In a series of tweets, the Ministry informed that the over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across the country on ...

COVID-19 death toll in Moscow rises to 4,798

A total of 12 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Moscow over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the Russian capital has now risen to 4,798, Sputnik reported citing the citys coronavirus response center.Another 12 patients, who were diag...

'Three little pigs': Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks neuroscience startup Neuralink on Friday unveiled a pig named Gertrude that has had a coin-sized computer chip in its brain for two months, showing off an early step toward the goal of curing human diseas...

Mexico president tries to shoo away crowds as virus persists

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador loves hugging supporters and shaking hands in crowds but even he appears to be spooked by the countrys continued high coronavirus infection rates, shooing away fans and warning them not to come to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020