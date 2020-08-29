Killing of specially-abled boy irk locals in Johannesburg

Anger among residents of the South African capital erupted after a 16-year-old disabled boy, Nathaniel Julius, was allegedly shot dead by the police. According to Al Jazeera, the Police Minister Bheki Cele, after visiting Julius' house was confronted by angry protestors where protestors chanted, "Police are corrupt!" and "Justice for Nathaniel!", here on Friday.

The victim identified as Nathaniel Julius died in the hospital on Wednesday hours after he was shot by the police metres away from his home. The country's police have also faced allegations of brutality during the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in the country. The police, however, claimed that Julius was wounded in a shootout between gang members and police when a stray bullet struck him but the family and the community do not accept the claim. As per the family, Julius was shot in the chest when he couldn't answer questions asked by the police, the Al Jazeera further reported.

Witnesses alleged that the police took the victim in a van post the shooting and took him to the hospital "several miles away", where he succumbed to injury. The boy's family alleged that the police family is trying to "cover up a cold-blooded murder".

"Police should be trained to minimise the possibility that bystanders will be killed. The facts are not clear here, but a shoot-out does not in itself constitute justification for the death," Al Jazeera reported quoting David Bruce, an independent expert on policing in South Africa. Quoting Themba Masuku of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, Al Jazeera further reported, "The killing of a defenceless young man by the police demonstrates serious problems in our policing."