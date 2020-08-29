Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince William, Harry to reunite to unveil Princess Diana statue in 2021

The statue had been commissioned by William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex – the second and sixth in line to the British throne, respectively – a few years ago as a permanent memorial on the grounds of the palace in central London which was their late mother’s home. “The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday,” Kensington Palace said.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:17 IST
Prince William, Harry to reunite to unveil Princess Diana statue in 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Princes William and Harry, believed to have become estranged from each other as the latter stepped back from frontline royalty to move to the US, are expected to reunite to unveil a statue in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, to mark her 60th birth anniversary next year. Kensington Palace issued a rare joint statement on behalf of the royal brothers on Friday to announce that the memorial will be revealed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021. The statue had been commissioned by William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex – the second and sixth in line to the British throne, respectively – a few years ago as a permanent memorial on the grounds of the palace in central London which was their late mother's home.

"The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday," Kensington Palace said. "The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world. The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy," it said.

According to media reports, while the design stages for the statue have been completed, the installation was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two princes were just 15 and 13 when Diana was killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997. William and Harry had announced plans for the statue in January 2017, saying "time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue". In December 2017, British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose portrait of Queen Elizabeth II appears on all Commonwealth coins since 1998, was revealed as the chosen artist. "We look forward to unveiling the statue, which will allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy," the princes said in a joint statement at the time. While her grave is on an island at her family estate at Althorp in Northamptonshire, which is not open to public access, Diana, Princess of Wales, has several memorials in London – including the Diana Memorial Playground at Kensington Palace, the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park, and the Diana Memorial Walk at St James' Palace. A memorial garden, named the White Garden, was the latest addition when it was unveiled at Kensington Palace to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

MCI allows students to pursue medical course abroad, mandates them to qualify NEET in 2020 or 2021

The Delhi High Court has been informed by the Medical Council of India MCI that all candidates, who are taking admissions in foreign universities for pursuing a medical course, can go on the condition that they qualify the NEET-UG this year...

Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police on Saturday disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.The protest came as infections rise ...

'Caffeine-nap' can help stay alert during night shift at work

As per a new study, people taking a caffeine-nap -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed marked improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess. A simple coffee and a quick ...

Tunnel under IB was constructed with knowledge, 'hand' of Pak: BSF IG

A top BSF official said on Saturday that a major underground tunnel that was found in Samba, originating from Pakistan, was constructed with the knowledge and hand of the neighbouring nation. The remarks of BSF Inspector General Jammu fron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020