5 Afghan security force personnel, civilian hurt in blast in Afghanistan's Paktia
Updated: 29-08-2020 18:25 IST

As many as five Afghan security force personnel and a civilian were injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Paktia province on Saturday, TOLO news reported.
"At least five security force members and a civilian were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Gardez city, Paktia province," Deputy Governor Abdul Wali Sahi was quoted as saying.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast.