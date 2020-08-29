Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Brazil official says no halt to Amazon protections

President Jair Bolsonaro and Salles face criticism in Brazil and abroad because of their calls to develop the Amazon as fires and deforestation rise in the region. The prospect of a halt to the environment ministry's protective efforts in the Amazon and the ecologically important Pantanal wetlands sparked criticism from environmental advocates and Mourão, who was appointed by Bolsonaro as the coordinator of a military-led effort to fight illegal burning and unauthorized development in the Amazon.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:38 IST
Top Brazil official says no halt to Amazon protections
President Jair Bolsonaro and Salles face criticism in Brazil and abroad because of their calls to develop the Amazon as fires and deforestation rise in the region. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazil's environment ministry said it will continue operations to curb deforestation and fires in the Amazon and other regions, reversing an earlier announcement that it would halt such operations starting Monday. The decision was published on the ministry's website late Friday after Vice President Hamilton Mourão said Environment Minister Ricardo Salles acted "hastily" when he said the government had run out of money for operations against deforestation.

The environment ministry had previously said the economy ministry had blocked over $11 million for environmental protection, a move that would have demobilized over 1,300 firefighters, hundreds of inspection agents, six helicopters and 10 planes. President Jair Bolsonaro and Salles face criticism in Brazil and abroad because of their calls to develop the Amazon as fires and deforestation rise in the region.

The prospect of a halt to the environment ministry's protective efforts in the Amazon and the ecologically important Pantanal wetlands sparked criticism from environmental advocates and Mourão, who was appointed by Bolsonaro as the coordinator of a military-led effort to fight illegal burning and unauthorized development in the Amazon. Mourão told reporters in Brasilia, Brazil's capital, that no operations would be stopped despite Salles' statement.

"Let us hope he thinks it over and comes to the conclusion that he did not take the best line of action," the vice president said. Bolsonaro put the army in charge of protecting the rainforest in May, following international demands for action after a string of massive wildfires in the Amazon.

Instead, The Associated Press has found, the operation dubbed "Green Brazil 2" has had the opposite effect. Under military command, Brazil's once-effective but recently declining investigation and prosecution of rainforest destruction by ranchers, farmers and miners came to a virtual halt, even as this year's burning season picked up. The Brazilian army appears to be focusing on dozens of small road-and-bridge-building projects that allow exports to flow faster to ports and ease access to protected areas, opening the rainforest to further exploitation.

In the meantime, there have been no major raids against illegal activity since Bolsonaro required military approval for them several months ago, according to public officials, reporting from the area and interviews with nine current and former members of Brazil's environmental enforcement agency.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Revoke surcharges to lower power bills, demands Raj MP

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to revoke fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills for providing relief to the people of the state. He asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to set up a c...

Soccer-Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday, reports La Vanguardia

Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, Spanish media including La Vanguardia reported on Saturday.Spanish...

Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 in the German capital after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events a...

NMRC to resume metro services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner

Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC on Saturday said it will resume metro services in a calibrated manner from September 7. The announcement was made after the Home Ministry released Unlock 4 guidelines.As per the latest guidelines issued by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020