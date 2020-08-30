Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group's page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 03:17 IST
Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post
The page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated Facebook's policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people,” Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group's page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. The page for the "Kenosha Guard" violated Facebook's policies and had been flagged by "a bunch of people," Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. The social media giant has in recent weeks adopted new guidelines removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety.

Facebook took down the page Wednesday after an armed civilian allegedly killed two people and wounded a third Tuesday night amid protests in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Blake, who is Black. "It was largely an operational mistake," Zuckerberg said. "The contractors, the reviewers, who the initial complaints were funnelled to, didn't, basically didn't pick this up." Zuckerberg did not apologize for the error and said that so far, Facebook hasn't found any evidence that Rittenhouse was aware of the Kenosha Guard page or the invitation it posted for armed militia members to go to Kenosha.

Facebook is now taking down posts that praise the shooting or shooter, Zuckerberg said. Yet a report Thursday by The Guardian newspaper found examples of support and even fundraising messages still being shared on Facebook and its photo-sharing service, Instagram.

Zuckerberg also contrasted the treatment of Blake, who was shot in the back by Kenosha police, and the white 17-year-old now charged in Tuesday's slayings, Kyle Rittenhouse, who carried an AR-15-style rifle near police without being challenged. Zuckerberg also acknowledged the civil rights demonstration Friday in Washington, D.C. "There's just a sense that things really aren't improving at the pace that they should be, and I think that's really painful, really discouraging," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg also said the company is working on improving its execution, though he did not provide details. He acknowledged that the approaching presidential election would present greater challenges around polarizing content. "There is a real risk and a continued increased risk through the election during this very sensitive and polarized and highly charged time," he said.

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tucker, Reddick fuel Astros past A's in Game 1

Kyle Tucker and Josh Reddick each hit a home run and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six solid innings as the Houston Astros earned a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the Astros firs...

Bucks finish off Magic to reach Eastern semifinals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton recorded double-doubles Saturday afternoon as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the court and made short work of the Orlando Magic 118-104 to finish off a 4-1 win in their Eastern Conference first-rou...

Bears' Nagy won't reveal starting QB before opener

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy promised Saturday to keep his starting quarterback a secret prior to the Sept. 13 opener against the host Detroit Lions. Nagy indicated on a Zoom call with reporters that the identity of the starter -- either M...

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise above 120,000

Brazil has registered another 758 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 41,350 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The nation has now registered 120,262 coronavirus deaths and 3,846,153 confirmed cases.In terms of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020