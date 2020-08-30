Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gulf Coast residents mark 15th anniversary of Katrina Gulf

"Today, we remember that we will never stop, that we will stand together, and we will stand strong." In the city's Lower 9th Ward, a healing ceremony was held near the area where the levee broke in 2005, sending a torrent of water into the African American neighbourhood. Community members also were gathering for a prayer service and to read out the names of people who died in the hurricane and its aftermath.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 30-08-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 05:15 IST
Gulf Coast residents mark 15th anniversary of Katrina Gulf

As people in western Louisiana continue to dig out from Hurricane Laura, residents of eastern Louisiana and Mississippi marked the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on Saturday. In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials held a ceremony at 8:29 am — the moment the devastating storm made landfall. Cantrell laid a wreath at the city's Katrina memorial where the remains of unclaimed or unidentified victims of the storm were laid to rest.

“Let's continue to remember and let's never forget,” Cantrell said during the event. “As we reflect on this anniversary, please know that together we have proven our strength and ability to overcome,” Cantrell said.

“The scars run deep this time of year, but we have the ability to rise up in the face of devastation. Thanks to all of our people who worked so hard in the trenches to rebuild our neighbourhoods in particular and our city as a whole. "Today, we remember that we will never stop, that we will stand together, and we will stand strong." In the city's Lower 9th Ward, a healing ceremony was held near the area where the levee broke in 2005, sending a torrent of water into the African American neighbourhood.

Community members also were gathering for a prayer service and to read out the names of people who died in the hurricane and its aftermath. That ceremony was followed by a march to another part of the city and a rally featuring speakers and community organizations. Cautions put in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus include asking participants to wear masks and keep six feet apart.

Robert Green, with the Original Rooftop Riders, has organized a memorial and second line in the 9th Ward ever year since two of his relatives died during Katrina. He said this time of year is a hard time for many, WDSU-TV reported. “This is not a stopping point. The COVID showed us what happened in Katrina. We lost lives, COVID has taken lives. We have to move past this,” said Green.

According to a story in the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate, some ceremonies have been put on hold this year as the city struggles to survive the coronavirus pandemic. An estimated 1,800 people died in Katrina's aftermath, and the storm caused more than $100 billion in damage. The failure of the levees surrounding the city allowed water to pour into New Orleans and eventually submerged 80% of the city.

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Randall Kenan dies: Author depicted Black, gay life in prose

Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57. The University of North Carolina, where Kenan taught as an English professor, confirmed his death on Saturday....

'A time to pick up:' Hurricane-hurt Louisiana begins cleanup

Residents in southwestern Louisiana embarked Saturday on the epic task of clearing away felled trees, ripped-off roofs and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the state. The US toll from the Category 4 hurricane r...

Red Sox put starter Eovaldi on IL with calf strain

The Boston Red Sox put starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26. The club recalled Chris Mazza 0-1, 6.35 from its alternate training site and the rig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump tours parts of Louisiana, Texas hit by Hurricane LauraPresident Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas receiving briefings on e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020