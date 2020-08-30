Left Menu
Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over shooting of African-American man

US President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1 to meet with local law enforcement and assess the damage caused due to the unrest following the shooting of an African-American man, the White House said on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:33 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Aug 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1 to meet with local law enforcement and assess the damage caused due to the unrest following the shooting of an African-American man, the White House said on Saturday. "President @realDonaldTrump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement and survey damage from the recent riots," White House spokesperson Judd Deere tweeted.

When asked about the possibility of a visit to Kenosha earlier on Saturday, during an event in Texas, Trump said that it was likely to happen. "Probably so. We have had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go-ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard," Trump said at a briefing in Orange, Texas.

He added, "Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe." Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African-American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralysed.

According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying. During this week's protests in Kenosha, two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, has been arrested in connection with this separate shooting.

Over 1,000 National Guard members have been deployed to help stabilise the situation in Kenosha. On Saturday, hundreds of people participated in a protest march in Kenosha. (ANI/Sputnik)

