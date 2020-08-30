Hezbollah, Amal to back Adib as Lebanon's new PM, says source

Hezbollah, Amal to back Adib as Lebanon's new PM, says sourceReuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:40 IST
Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal will nominate Mustapha Adib to be Lebanon's next prime minister, the candidate put forward by the Future Movement led by main Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, a senior Shi'ite source said on Sunday.
Adib is Lebanon's ambassador to Germany. The presidency has called for parliamentary consultations on Monday to designate a new premier, who must be a Sunni Muslim under the country's sectarian power-sharing system.
ALSO READ
Hariri tribunal judge: Defendant Ayyash was Hezbollah member, used phone linked to attack
Lebanese leaders' response to reform calls 'disappointing', says UN official
Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast
UN tribunal: no evidence Hezbollah leadership, Syrian government behind Hariri killing
On eve of Hariri verdict, Lebanese grapple with new ordeal