Hezbollah, Amal to back Adib as Lebanon's new PM, says source

Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal will nominate Mustapha Adib to be Lebanon's next prime minister, the candidate put forward by the Future Movement led by main Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, a senior Shi'ite source said on Sunday.

Adib is Lebanon's ambassador to Germany. The presidency has called for parliamentary consultations on Monday to designate a new premier, who must be a Sunni Muslim under the country's sectarian power-sharing system.