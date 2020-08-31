Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai government delays purchase of submarines from China

The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht (USD 108 million ) included in the 2021 budget to cover the first of seven annual installment payments. Funding the submarines had become a hot political issue, with critics saying the purchases could not be justified while the country carried a huge economic burden from the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:54 IST
Thai government delays purchase of submarines from China
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thailand's government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the fiscal year 2021 national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri announced on Monday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as defence minister, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (USD 723 million) purchase until fiscal year 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht (USD 108 million ) included in the 2021 budget to cover the first of seven annual installment payments.

Funding the submarines had become a hot political issue, with critics saying the purchases could not be justified while the country carried a huge economic burden from the coronavirus crisis. It also threatened to create fissures in Prayuth's ruling coalition government, as a major partner threatened to oppose its inclusion in the budget. Anucha said the government's decision showed that the prime minister understood the worries of the Thai people, so the money will instead be used for other purposes, such as a relief program for those who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand will soon start negotiations with China on the details of delaying the purchase, he said. A report on the website of the Bangkok Post newspaper said Beijing has already agreed to the delay. Thailand expects to receive its first modern submarine in 2023 as part of the same deal with China. Its purchase was funded in the 2017 budget.

The purchase delay may serve to ease pressure on Prayuth's government, which has been facing a well-organized student-led protest movement seeking to oust it from power. The protesters, who say their goal is greater democracy, want new elections, amendments to the constitution and an end to intimidation of critics of the government. They charged that the request to fund the submarine purchases was an example of how the government neglected the public good in favour of expensive military projects with debatable benefits.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Eye Health presents a white space opportunity for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) players

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANIBusinessWire India Endless hours spent in front of screens, intensified by COVID 19, is opening up a white space opportunity for VMS players in India, according to the latest research from Mintel. While t...

Interior designing firm Decorpot sets up new Design Experience Centre at Bangalore's Whitefield

Bangalore Karnataka India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir With a strong understanding of customers requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new Design Experience Centre at Whitefield in B...

20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing...

Safety norms not followed by many people contributing to rise in cases in Delhi: Experts

Medical experts have flagged that many people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms have contributed to the sudden spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi in the past few days, cautioning that the situation should still ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020