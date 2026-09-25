WHO Brings Global Experts Together to Strengthen Herbal Medicine Quality and Safety

Confidence in herbal medicines depends on reliable ways to identify plant ingredients, assess their quality and oversee the products reaching consumers. These practical responsibilities shaped an online workshop convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 23 September 2026, bringing together around 80 participants from 18 members of the International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (WHO-IRCH) to share experience and identify opportunities for closer cooperation.

Sharing Experience Across Borders

The workshop focused on the work of WHO-IRCH Working Group 2, which covers quality control, standardization and sustainability of herbal medicines. Organized by the National Institutes for Drug Control (NIDC) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the meeting gave regulators and technical specialists an opportunity to discuss how different systems approach the challenges of evaluating herbal products and maintaining consistent standards.

Opening remarks came from YU Jiangyong, Deputy Director of NMPA's Drug Registration Department; XU Miao, Deputy General Director of NIDC; and Dr Sungchol Kim, Chair of WHO-IRCH and of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre. Dr Kim thanked NIDC of NMPA for organizing the workshop and emphasized the importance of continued international cooperation, saying that China's experience and engagement provide valuable opportunities for countries to exchange knowledge.

Strengthening Quality Checks

Experts discussed practical approaches to herbal medicine quality evaluation, botanical identification, laboratory testing and regulatory oversight, with contributions from Uganda, Sri Lanka, the United States Pharmacopeia and China. These discussions brought attention to the technical work behind quality assurance, including identifying the plants used in medicines and examining products through laboratory analysis, giving participants a basis for comparing experience and identifying areas where further cooperation could help.

The workshop supports implementation of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 by helping Member States strengthen their regulatory capacity, exchange technical knowledge and develop appropriate approaches to herbal medicine quality and safety. Its discussions complement WHO's work on internationally relevant standards, including the International Herbal Pharmacopoeia, connecting experience from regulatory authorities and laboratories with wider efforts to strengthen standards.

Taking the Discussions Forward

The outcomes will inform the continuing work of Working Group 2 and discussions at the 17th WHO-IRCH Annual Meeting, scheduled for 16–17 December 2026. Workshops involving Working Group 1, which addresses safety and regulation, and Working Group 3, which focuses on efficacy and intended use, will take place before the annual meeting, creating further opportunities to examine different aspects of herbal medicine oversight.

WHO thanked China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine for its continued support for the organization's traditional medicine work. The September workshop provided a forum for participating members to share practical knowledge and identify future areas of cooperation, with the December discussions offering a next step for carrying that work forward.