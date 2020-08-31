Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech delegation visits Taiwan despite Chinese criticism

The president of the Czech Republic's senate on Monday told an economic forum in Taiwan that freedom and democracy are the basis of prosperity, while the two sides signed agreements on high-tech manufacturing and environmental management despite strong criticism from China over the visit.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:56 IST
Czech delegation visits Taiwan despite Chinese criticism
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The president of the Czech Republic's senate on Monday told an economic forum in Taiwan that freedom and democracy are the basis of prosperity, while the two sides signed agreements on high-tech manufacturing and environmental management despite strong criticism from China over the visit. Milos Vystrcil is leading a delegation of 89 leaders from the Central European country's political, business, artistic and academic circles on a trip aimed at boosting contacts.

Taiwan relies on such exchanges to counter China's efforts to isolate the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by military force if it deems necessary. Like all but 15 countries, the Czech Republic has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but maintains robust informal contacts. China last week denounced Vystrcil's visit as undermining the political foundation of relations between Prague and Beijing but has not so far indicated how it will retaliate.

Vystrcil spoke at an economic forum where the sides signed agreements on high-tech manufacturing and environmental management. "I believe that without the possibility of free cooperation between entrepreneurs and employers, there will be no freedoms and democracy in the Czech Republic or Taiwan because freedom and democracy are the basis of prosperity," Vystrcil told participants.

Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-Hua said the delegation's visit was bringing real economic benefits to the two sides. In addition, Wang said the visit stood as "proof to the world that no matter how big the pressure is, how difficult the situation is, nothing can stop Taiwan and the Czech Republic's determination to defend freedom, democracy and protect human rights." Taiwan's high-tech companies are major investors in the Czech Republic, while the country's robust democracy marks a stark contrast to China's authoritarian Communist Party system.

During his visit, Vystrcil is due to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who is detested by Beijing for her assertions of the island's independence. Vystrcil's six-day visit to Taiwan was prompted in part by complaints from the Czech side that China was introducing unwanted political elements into their relations.

Prague and Beijing severed sister city relations after China refused to remove language from the agreement dictating that the city's government endorse the "one-China principle" that defines Taiwan as part of China. Vystrcil's predecessor, Jaroslav Kubera, had planned to travel to Taiwan, angering pro-China Czech President Milos Zeman.

Kubera died in January before making the trip and Vystrcil said China's pressure, including a warning from the Chinese Embassy against congratulating Tsai on her reelection, contributed to his decision to travel to the island.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade. While less precipitous than e...

Lifology asks parents to turn into super parents with a hilarious take on children's curiosity

New Delhi India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir Lifology, a Guinness world record holder and a Parent Support Eco-system that helps parents to guide children to the right education career and future, launched its first campaign for parents, Ready rahog...

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020