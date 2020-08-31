Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led coalition says it foiled rebel attacks by air, sea

The Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen's government said Monday it foiled two attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, including an explosives-laden boat dispatched into the Red Sea near international shipping lanes.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:43 IST
Saudi-led coalition says it foiled rebel attacks by air, sea

The Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen's government said Monday it foiled two attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, including an explosives-laden boat dispatched into the Red Sea near international shipping lanes. Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said in a statement that the remotely controlled boat was spotted late Sunday. He did not mention any casualties, but Yemeni officials said a blast killed at least three people and wounded five others.

Al-Malki described the attempted boat attack as a “terrorist attack” that threatens commercial shipping routes in the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait, used for oil shipments from the Gulf to Europe, as well as goods from Asia to Europe. He said the coalition also intercepted and destroyed a drone carrying explosives over the Abha international airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He said some of the debris from the drone fell on the airport but caused no casualties or damage, according to Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency. The Yemeni officials said the blast could be heard in the coastal city of Midi, and that it damaged five coalition vessels in the area.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. There was no claim of responsibility from the Houthi rebels and a spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

The Houthis have in the past targeted military ships belonging to coalition partners Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but the attacks have failed to cause any substantial damage. The rebels also have used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, just across the border. Two strikes last year on Abha airport killed one person and wounded more than 30.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Iran-allied Houthis since March 2015. The previous year, the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north, driving the internationally recognized government into exile. The conflict has killed more than 112,000 Yemenis and devastated the Arab world's poorest country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

On board a packed airliner taking U.S. and Israeli delegates to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, passengers were welcomed in Arabic as well as English and Hebrew, a gesture marking the historic first Israeli direct flight from Tel Aviv t...

Aditi Ashok finishes tied 49th at NW Arkansas golf

Indian golfing ace Aditi Ashok finished tied 49th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after carding two-under 69 in the final round here. Aditi, who was playing her first LPGA event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak, h...

Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez as new head coach

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday appointed experienced Spaniard Manuel Marquez as new head coach just days after Alberto Roca left the club to join FC Barcelona support staff. The 51-year-old Spaniard, who had previously w...

Reliance almost doubles retail footprint with acquisition of Future Group

Reliance Industries Ltds acquisition of debt-strapped Future Group will almost double the footprint of its retail business, which now is valued at up to USD 68 billion, analysts said. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Saturday announced th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020