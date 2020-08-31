Indian High Commission in Bangladesh organises Book Gifting Session on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman to mark Mujib Borsho

Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark Mujib Borsho. "To mark Mujib Borsho, HCI Dhaka organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War for 100 Universities & Colleges across Bangladesh," Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das described Bangabandhu as the founder of modern Bangladesh. "High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Smt. Riva Ganguly Das @rivagdas described Bangabandhu as the founder of modern Bangladesh and hoped for the books to inspire Bangladeshi youth to realise Bangabandhu's vision of 'Sonar Bangla'," said Indian High Commission.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Dy Min of Education, Bangladesh while addressing the event, hailed India-Bangladesh ties as incomparable. "Keynote Speaker, H.E. Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Dy Min of Education, Govt of Bangladesh spoke on Bangabandhu and his message for the Post Liberation Generation. Lauding @ihcdhaka for this initiative, he hailed #IndiaBangladesh relations as incomparable," said the Indian High Commission.

"Among the 100 Universities, which joined in, Vice Chancellors of BUET, CUET, Khulna Univ, Rajshahi Univ, Shahjalal Univ of S&T and CVASU spoke on the occasion," it added. During the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Bangladesh on August 18 and 19, the discussions centred around the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh in 2021.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the two-day visit Shringla also announced India's plans to issue a commemorative stamp on Bangabandhu during Mujib Barsho. (ANI)