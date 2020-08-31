Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian High Commission in Bangladesh organises Book Gifting Session on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman to mark Mujib Borsho

Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark Mujib Borsho.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:34 IST
Indian High Commission in Bangladesh organises Book Gifting Session on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman to mark Mujib Borsho
To mark Mujib Borsho, HCI Dhaka organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Picture tweeted by Indian High Commission). Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark Mujib Borsho. "To mark Mujib Borsho, HCI Dhaka organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War for 100 Universities & Colleges across Bangladesh," Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das described Bangabandhu as the founder of modern Bangladesh. "High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Smt. Riva Ganguly Das @rivagdas described Bangabandhu as the founder of modern Bangladesh and hoped for the books to inspire Bangladeshi youth to realise Bangabandhu's vision of 'Sonar Bangla'," said Indian High Commission.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Dy Min of Education, Bangladesh while addressing the event, hailed India-Bangladesh ties as incomparable. "Keynote Speaker, H.E. Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Dy Min of Education, Govt of Bangladesh spoke on Bangabandhu and his message for the Post Liberation Generation. Lauding @ihcdhaka for this initiative, he hailed #IndiaBangladesh relations as incomparable," said the Indian High Commission.

"Among the 100 Universities, which joined in, Vice Chancellors of BUET, CUET, Khulna Univ, Rajshahi Univ, Shahjalal Univ of S&T and CVASU spoke on the occasion," it added. During the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Bangladesh on August 18 and 19, the discussions centred around the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh in 2021.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the two-day visit Shringla also announced India's plans to issue a commemorative stamp on Bangabandhu during Mujib Barsho. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...

AP FACT CHECK: Is Trump's America great again or hellscape?

The Republican National Convention begged this question Why are President Donald Trumps most fervent supporters describing the state of his union as a hellscape It was perhaps the central paradox for voters wondering what to believe in the ...

Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the craziest and coolest thing youve ever seen. The 54-year-old actor said one of the aspec...

Benfica drawn away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

Two-time European champion Benfica will play in Greece against PAOK in Mondays draw for the Champions League third qualifying round. Benficas Stadium of Light in Lisbon hosted the 2020 final last week but wont see action yet in this seasons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020