Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:47 IST
WRAPUP 3-China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires

China's largest state-owned banks are readied for rising bad debt and increased margin pressure in the months ahead as forbearance policies designed to give borrowers breathing space during the coronavirus crisis expire.

All five banks, which have been raising provisions to counter expected losses due to rising soured loans, have reported their biggest profit falls in at least a decade.[nL4N2FK2 FJ] "The external challenges in the second half are unprecedented," Bank of China Ltd (BoC) President Wang Jiang said on Monday.

Their forecasts highlight the impact of the pandemic and the economic slowdown on China's banks, which have been asked by Beijing to step up and lend to flagging sectors, while sacrificing profits in a bid to revive the country's fortunes. Borrowers are struggling to repay debt after months of lockdown and some sectors, such as those in the travel industry, are battling to survive under the shadow of coronavirus.

Second-quarter loan-loss provisions were up 61% to 436% compared to the same period last year at ICBC, CCB, AgBank and BoC, data from China International Capital Corp (CICC) showed. The crater in first-half profit was mostly down to provisioning ordered by regulators, CICC said, noting that second-quarter profit growth would otherwise have been 1.5% to 5.1% for those four lenders.

"As forbearance policies that help companies to recover expire in the first half of next year, the impact of non-performing loans will increase," Chief Risk Officer Jin Yanmin of China Construction Bank Corp(CCB) said during a news briefing. Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) President Zhang Qingsong said bad loan pressure was rising, as short-term policies aimed at keeping firms afloat expired, adding its profit growth faces pressure from a "declining loan prime rate, fee cuts and an increase in loan loss provisions".

Ji Zhihong, CCB vice president, predicted that net interest margins, a key profitability indicator, will narrow further. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's largest commercial lender by assets, will face higher pressure on loan risk controls in the second half and will increase efforts on provisions to guard against "significant turbulence," its vice president Liao Lin said.

Overall, Chinese commercial banks recorded a 9.4% drop in first-half net profit to 1 trillion yuan, data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission showed. By the end of the June quarter, the average non-performing loan ratio for commercial banks was at 1.94%, data from the commission showed, the highest since 2009.

And banks are likely to keep boosting provisions in the third quarter, Everbright Securities analyst Wang Yifeng said. However, CICC analysts said the first-half is likely to mark the start of the sector's bottoming-out and they expect the industry to post profit growth again in 2021 as economic activity gradually recovers.

'UNCERTAIN IMPACT' Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios rose at the big five banks during the reporting period, with ICBC's increasing to 1.5% by the end of June from 1.43% three months earlier, and that of CCB rising by 0.07 percentage points in second quarter to 1.49%.

"Consumer behavior changes and reshuffle of industries accelerated by the pandemic will have an uncertain impact on the economy," Moody's Investor Service analyst Nicholas Zhu said. In the second half and early 2021, big banks are expected to step up the sale of capital bonds to help counter deteriorating asset quality, Zhu said.

China's biggest banks still have a estimated shortfall of $500 billion by 2025 to meet global capital requirements, Moody's estimates. Net interest margin (NIM) - a key gauge of bank profitability - fell at ICBC, BoCom, CCB and AgBank, although it improved slightly at BoC. ($1 = 6.8455 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Mortar shell defused safely in Rajouri

Security forces on Monday defused a live mortar shell and averted a tragedy in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, officials saidA suspected object was found by some labourers who were digging a trench in Nowshera area and they informed th...

Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to citizens; made it a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature: PM.

Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to citizens made it a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature PM....

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current presidents office said. A veteran politician who served as foreign and financ...

Angie Motshekga receives sanitiser donations for schools

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has received two significant donations of sanitisers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools.Energy and chemical company, Sasol and Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020