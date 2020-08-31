Left Menu
Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home

PTI | Shakerheights | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:49 IST
A couple and their twin teenage children were found dead in their home after authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check at the residence in a Cleveland suburb, authorities said

Shaker Heights police went to the home around 2:20 p.m. Sunday and soon found Regina Tobin, 58; John Tobin, 57, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, both 15. Further details on how and when the deaths may have occurred were not immediately disclosed

Authorities did not say who asked for the welfare check or why it was sought. They said there was no forced entry into the home and no other injuries were reported.

