Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother fined for anti-lockdown protest in UK

In a tweet, Piers Corbyn declared the rally an "epic success" and claimed that around 35,000 filled Trafalgar Square to “Stop the New Normal” after large crowds of protesters, some of whom displayed anti-mask and anti-vaccination placards, were seen in Trafalgar Square through Saturday afternoon. Under the new rules announced earlier and which came into force from Friday, organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people can now be fined up to 10,000 pounds and people taking part in illegal raves, unlicensed music events or any other unlawful gatherings of 30 people or more now face a 100 pounds fine.

PTI | London | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:25 IST
Jeremy Corbyn’s brother fined for anti-lockdown protest in UK

The elder brother of former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn is among the first set of people to be fined 10,000 pounds (USD 13,325) under new powers of the British police to curb large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Piers Corbyn confirmed on social media that he had been arrested and fined for his part in an anti-lockdown “Unite for Freedom” protest at Trafalgar Square here on Saturday.

The 73-year-old vocal critic of the coronavirus lockdown measures said on Twitter that he had been handed the fixed penalty fine as an “organiser”. “One arrest was made at Trafalgar Square at 15:25 hours, a 73-year-old man on suspicion of breaking the new Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No2) (England) Regulations 2020,” Scotland Yard said in reference to the arrest.

“A fixed penalty notice would be issued for 10,000 pounds for the offence of holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor public place contrary to regulations,” the Metropolitan Police said. In a tweet, Piers Corbyn declared the rally an "epic success" and claimed that around 35,000 filled Trafalgar Square to “Stop the New Normal” after large crowds of protesters, some of whom displayed anti-mask and anti-vaccination placards, were seen in Trafalgar Square through Saturday afternoon.

Under the new rules announced earlier and which came into force from Friday, organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people can now be fined up to 10,000 pounds and people taking part in illegal raves, unlicensed music events or any other unlawful gatherings of 30 people or more now face a 100 pounds fine. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had issued a statement on social media to remind the British public of the new rules last week.

“The police will be working hard to keep us all safe over the Bank Holiday weekend. Rightly many of us will be out enjoying ourselves, but we must remember that coronavirus remains a threat. From tomorrow (Friday), those organising illegal raves and parties could face a 10,000 pounds fine,” she said. Officers from the Metropolitan Police were seen handing out letters explaining the recently introduced legislation to demonstrators in London.

“We are actively out on the ground, speaking with people taking part continuing to emphasis the public health risk and the regulations, and that it is incumbent on them to fulfill the requirements under the new legislation to check the position and ensure that they are not committing an offence by being involved in a large gathering or they may be subject to a large fine,” said Commander Bas Javid, the Met Police spokesperson for what is a long "August Bank Holiday Weekend" to mark the end of summer in England. “Our policing response to each event may differ according to our operational decision making, based on information given to us subject to the new legislation," he said.

There have been widespread crackdowns on similar large gatherings, including parties and raves around the country. Eight people were fined 10,000 pounds in Yorkshire after officers broke up several parties in Headingley and Burley over the weekend. One unlicensed music event in south Wales attracted more than 3,000 people.

“This type of illegal gathering is totally unacceptable and we are aware of the concerns it is causing for the local community,” said Chief Superintendent Simon Belcher, of South Wales Police. “I would like to again remind people of their obligations under the current coronavirus legislation and the overarching goal for everyone to take personal responsibility,” he said.

Some police forces deployed drone units, dogs, police helicopters and specially trained public order officers to tackle the problem of large gatherings as part of country-wide efforts to control the spread of the deadly virus..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

"Always admired the way Pranab Mukherjee combined his sharp intellect with hard work": Deve Gowda

Politicians cutting across party lines in Karnataka on Monday condoled the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda saying that he always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect wi...

Indigrid acquires GPTL transmission project from Sterlite Power for Rs 1,080 cr

IndiGrid on Monday said it has completed acquisition of GPTL transmission project from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of Rs 1,080 crore. With the acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Ltd GPTL for an enterprise value of Rs 1,080...

MP bypolls crucial for development of state: Union minister

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday termed upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, which are emerging as a battle of prestige between ruling BJP and opposition Congress, as crucial for the development of the state. The byelec...

The Latest: WHO survey finds virus disrupts health services

The UN health agency says a new survey found that 90 per cent of countries that responded reported fallout from COVID-19 on the provision of other health care services like immunisation, family planning services, and cancer and cardiovascul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020