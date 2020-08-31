Left Menu
Police: Man killed at Chicago eatery was targeted by gunman

Diners were having lunch under a tent Sunday afternoon at Lumes Pancake House on Chicago's far South Side, when a white Audi pulled into the parking lot and three gunmen got out, walked into the tent and fired at least 40 shots, the Chicago Tribune reported. The suspects then jumped back into the car and sped away, police said, after shooting three women and two men who were seated at a table in the tent.

A 31-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a Chicago restaurant had been targeted by gunmen who jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said. Diners were having lunch under a tent Sunday afternoon at Lumes Pancake House on Chicago's far South Side, when a white Audi pulled into the parking lot and three gunmen got out, walked into the tent and fired at least 40 shots, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The suspects then jumped back into the car and sped away, police said, after shooting three women and two men who were seated at a table in the tent. Police had initially said a total of six people were shot, but later updated that to five. Chicago police said man who was killed was shot multiple times and was apparently "targeted" by the gunmen. They gave no motive and reported no arrests. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Devon Welsh of Back of the Yards, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown planned to discuss the weekend violence, including the Sunday shooting of two police officers, at a Monday morning news conference. Witnesses said the shooting created a frantic scene under the tent at the restaurant, which is a popular Sunday destination for families after attending church services.

Martin Punte, who works as a cook at the restaurant, said he heard gunfire from an "assault rifle type" weapon, and later saw tables and chairs flipped over and one man dead inside the tent. "It was very scary; a lot of people were running inside to the coolers in the restaurant," Punte told WGN-TV.

Police said the four other people wounded at the restaurant were a 44-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach and buttocks, a 32-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man who were shot in the thigh. All three were stabilized at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said Sunday. A 30-year-old woman who was shot in the foot was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition, police said.

