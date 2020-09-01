Shambhu S Kumaran appointed India's envoy to Micronesia, Palau

Shambhu S Kumaran has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. Kumaran, a 1995 batch IFS, is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Philippines. Previously, Kumaran also served as the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Kumaran's diplomatic assignments abroad include postings in Frankfurt and Berlin (1997-2002), as Political Counsellor in Kathmandu (2007-2009) and as Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa (2009-2012). At Headquarters, he was Deputy Secretary (West Europe Division) handling relations with the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain as well as the Commonwealth from 2002-2004. He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) in the External Publicity Division from 2004-2007.

From 2012-2016, Kumaran was Director (East Asia/China), Joint Secretary (Establishment) and Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the MEA. During January 2016-May 2019, he was on deputation to the Ministry of Defence as Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation).