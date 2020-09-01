Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian government says it was not told why Australian journalist detained in China

Australia's trade minister Simon Birmingham said Canberra didn't know why Chinese authorities had detained Australian citizen Cheng Lei, as he warned that the risks for Australian businesses engaged with China had changed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 06:48 IST
Australian government says it was not told why Australian journalist detained in China

Australia's trade minister Simon Birmingham said Canberra didn't know why Chinese authorities had detained Australian citizen Cheng Lei, as he warned that the risks for Australian businesses engaged with China had changed. The Australian government confirmed on Monday evening that Cheng, a high-profile business anchor on Chinese state television, had been detained two weeks ago.

"Cheng Lei is an Australian, a journalist who has been working in China for some period of time. I've actually met her and been interviewed by her while overseas myself. I feel for her family very much at this point in time, and it's why we will do what we can to assist her, as we would and have any Australian in these sorts of circumstances," Birmingham told ABC radio The Australian embassy was given consular access to Cheng via video link on Aug. 27, he said. Cheng has two children, both in Australia.

Australia's former ambassador to China, Geoff Raby, a business consultant, said Cheng was a longtime friend and experienced journalist, who had interviewed him many times for her business program. Business reporting is not usually seen as politically sensitive in China, he said, adding that he was astonished she had been detained.

"She held a degree of scepticism towards some Chinese media, but she was equally strong in arguing China's case if foreign reporting mischaracterized China or was not based on facts," Raby told Reuters in an interview. The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement that Chinese authorities should disclose their reasons for holding Cheng or release her.

Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia program coordinator, said, "China – the world's number one jailer of journalists – must make clear whether her detention has anything to do with her media work." Tensions between Australia and China have been high this year, after Australia in April called for an international investigation into the source of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing has said it was angered by the move, and has since blocked Australian beef imports, placed dumping tariffs on Australian barley, and launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Birmingham told television network Nine that many of the trade measures lacked substance.

"I've been very concerned at the number of different trade issues that have come our way this year, that I think changes the risk profile for Australian businesses in engaging with China," he said.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook lifts block on pro-Biden ad, citing 'enforcement error'

Facebook Inc said on Monday it had erred in blocking a pro-Biden ad submitted by Democratic political action committee Priorities USA, after initially telling the group the video violated its policy against sensational content.A company spo...

Facebook says new law would prompt it to block Australian news sharing

Facebook Inc will block news sharing on its platforms in Australia if a proposal to force the U.S. tech giant to share revenue with local media outlets for featuring their content becomes law, the firm said in a statement published on Tuesd...

Tennis-Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff

A U.S. Open expected to produce surprises in the unnerving calm of a fanless Flushing Meadows delivered on day one as American teen sensation Coco Gauff was eliminated from the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Gauff, whose ru...

Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history: US State Dept

US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history. Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020