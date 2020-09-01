US, Israel and UAE say joint accord a 'courageous step' toward prosperous Middle East

Left Menu
The accord between the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a "courageous step" toward a more stable and prosperous Middle East, according to a joint statement issued by the three countries.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-09-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 07:07 IST
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, U.S. President's Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and UAE's National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi.. Image Credit: ANI

The accord between the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a "courageous step" toward a more stable and prosperous Middle East, according to a joint statement issued by the three countries. The statement follows after a US-brokered agreement was signed to normalise ties between Israel and UAE on August 13.

"The accord inverts traditional thinking about the way to address the region's problems and challenges, focusing on pragmatic steps that have tangible, practical outcomes. It carries with it the promise of new bridges that will serve to de-escalate existing conflicts and prevent future conflicts," the joint statement reads. In a historical step, the first commercial flight from Israel to UAE reached in Abu Dhabi, carrying Israeli officials. US President Donald Trump's senior Middle East adviser Jared Kushner and Israel's national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat were also on board.

In the joint statement, the UAE, Israel and the US have urged Palestinian leaders to "reengage with their Israeli counterparts in discussions aimed at achieving peace." It further states that "over the last decade we have seen a marked increase in war, destruction, and dislocation, and a growing demographic shift towards a younger population. If we are to meet the needs of current and future generations, we must be responding actively to all these changes."

Furthermore, both UAE and Israel expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his leadership and to his administration for the critical role it has played in achieving this diplomatic breakthrough. The newly signed accord has initiated a historic breakthrough in normalizing ties between Israel and the UAE and has led to the suspension of Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty.

The UAE has become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two states are expected to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas. The treaty also appears to have put Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over lands in the West Bank on hold, but, despite the circumstances, the Palestinian administration has strongly condemned this tripartite agreement. (ANI)

