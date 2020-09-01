Left Menu
Development News Edition

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:15 IST
House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

The House Oversight Committee intends to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for documents about disruptions in mail delivery operations that are now central to questions over the ability to handle an onslaught of mail-in ballots expected for the November election. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the committee chair, sent a memo Monday saying DeJoy blew past last week's deadline to fully respond to the committee's request for more information. He has not provided any new materials, she said.

“It is clear that a subpoena has become necessary to further the Committee's investigation and help inform potential legislative actions,” she said. Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots. Trump suggested he wanted to starve the Postal Service of funds to make it more difficult to handle the surge expected in November.

DeJoy, who was tapped to lead the agency in June, started quickly initiating changes at a time when the agency was already straining under the COVID-19 crisis. Reports of delays soon piled up. Communities across the nation complained about widespread disruptions in postal operations this summer as blue mailboxes and sorting equipment were removed and employees said changes in trucking operations and overtime hours left mail on the loading docks, undelivered.

The committee produced internal postal service data showing widespread summer service disruptions. DeJoy, who testified before the panel earlier this month, reiterated in a letter last Friday that the changes he was initiating are now being suspended “until after the election is concluded.” The committee is seeking documents about the changes, including the removal of sorting equipment and changes to overtime rules, which could be impeding mail delivery.

The panel also wants information about how DeJoy, who had no previous postal experience, was selected for the job, as well as any previously “undisclosed communication between Mr. DeJoy and the Trump campaign.” DeJoy in his Friday letter to the panel said the postal leadership team has expanded an Election Mail task force to work with local election officials in support of the November election to ensure ballots are delivered “securely and on time.” DeJoy also said his staff was working with the committee to provide the materials being requested. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., chairman of the panel's Government Operations Subcommittee, said, “Mr. DeJoy's testimony before our committee has left us with more questions than answers.” Connolly said: “Congress must assert itself. The public demands it. Today's action is a necessary step in our efforts to hold the Trump administration accountable for its deliberate sabotage of the Postal Service, and to restore confidence in this revered American institution.” But the top Republican on the Oversight panel, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, called the decision to subpoena DeJoy part of a pattern by Democrats “to promote a baseless conspiracy theory about the Postal Service.” Comer called the subpoena “overly broad” and said Democrats should work with the Postal Service and Republicans “to address their concerns.”

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar lifts currencies to six-month highs, stocks bounce

Emerging market currencies scaled six-month highs on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves accommodative stance on inflation hit the dollar, while stocks gained after upbeat manufacturing data from China signalled a strong rebound in global ...

E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from September 2

Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2. No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a vide...

Braves prospect Anderson to face Red Sox in 2nd start

The visiting Atlanta Braves hope to see more encouraging signs from rookie Ian Anderson when he makes his second career start on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. Anderson 1-0, 1.50 ERA will be opposed by right-hander Ryan Weber 0-2, 6.00...

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey along with plans for attacks by the militant group, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He had been constantly receiving orders from both Iraq and Syria to carry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020