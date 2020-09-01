Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I am Taiwanese' Czech speaker tells parliament, riling China

Addressing Taiwan's parliament, Vystrcil, who is leading a delegation of about 90 politicians and business executives, said Kennedy's declaration he was a Berliner was an important message for freedom and against Communism. "Please let me also express in person my support to Taiwan and the ultimate value of freedom and conclude today's speech ...

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:22 IST
'I am Taiwanese' Czech speaker tells parliament, riling China

The head of the Czech Senate declared himself to be Taiwanese in a speech at Taiwan's parliament on Tuesday, channelling late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's defiance of Communism in Berlin in 1963, further riling Beijing.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has threatened to make Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil pay a "heavy price" for visiting the island. The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Addressing Taiwan's parliament, Vystrcil, who is leading a delegation of about 90 politicians and business executives, said Kennedy's declaration he was a Berliner was an important message for freedom and against Communism.

"Please let me also express in person my support to Taiwan and the ultimate value of freedom and conclude today's speech ... with perhaps a more humble, but equally strong statement: 'I am a Taiwanese'," Vystrcil said, receiving a standing ovation. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Vystrcil was openly supporting separatism and interfering in China's internal affairs.

"China strongly condemns this," Hua told reporters. Kennedy's "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech in 1963, telling the frightened people of West Berlin who were surrounded on all sides by Communist East Berlin that he was also a Berliner, is an address often called Kennedy's best.

Vystrcil has said his Taiwan visit underscores the "values-based" foreign policy put in place by late President Vaclav Havel, an anti-communist dissident and personal friend of the exiled Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama. While the Czech government has not supported his visit, it has been upset by China's strong condemnation and has summoned the Chinese ambassador. Beijing on Monday also summoned the Czech ambassador for a telling-off.

Czech President Milos Zeman has sought closer business and political ties with China since taking office in 2013, but his efforts have been hit by failed investment plans and Czech wavering about allowing China's Huawei Technologies to play a role in developing next-generation telecoms networks.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SJM seeks preference in defence acquisition for firms with majority Indian stake

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Tuesday sought changes in the proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure rules to limit benefits available for an Indian vendor only to those having majority ownership and control with Indian resident citizens. ...

Kushner visits US air base as part of Israel-Emirates trip

Jared Kushner and U.S. officials visited a major American air base in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, speaking to Emirati pilots on the tarmac, near the advanced F-35 fighter jets that the UAE hopes to buy as it normalizes relations wi...

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl, reveals her unique name

English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced on Tuesday. The Perfect singer along with Cherry, welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Po...

DU exams: HC asks Railways to try availing seats for persons with disability in emergency quota

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Railways to make efforts to avail confirm seats for persons with disability in emergency quota in view of the limited number of trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they can come to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020