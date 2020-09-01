Myanmar reports highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases

Myanmar has reported its highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases since its first cases were confirmed in late March. The Health Ministry announced 95 new cases, bringing the country's total to 882. Of that total, 354 have recovered and six have died. Myanmar has seen a surge over the past week, mostly in the western state of Rakhine, which borders Bangladesh and hosts several major camps for people displaced by years of civil conflict. A stay-home programme has been instituted in Rakhine, with unnecessary and unauthorized travel banned. Northwestern Myanmar borders India, which has the third-highest caseload in the world.