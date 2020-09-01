900,000 in Finland download virus tracing app

Finnish health authorities said Tuesday that some 900,000 people have downloaded a coronavirus tracing app a day after it was launched. The Koronavilkku app is aimed at finding out whether a person has been exposed to the coronavirus, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said, adding that the free-of-charge application was created to help break infection chains. App users send a randomly generated code via Bluetooth to others when in close contact.

“The Koronavilkku mobile app is part of the government's test, trace, isolate and treat strategy,” said the health ministry's permanent secretary, Kirsi Varhila. The app has been published in Finnish and Swedish, the Nordic country's two official languages, and an English version is planned for later this year.

Finland has had more than 8,000 cases and reported 335 deaths..