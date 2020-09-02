Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown -newspaper

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:31 IST
Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown -newspaper

A prominent member of Belarus's opposition council said on Wednesday he had left for Poland amid a police crackdown, but that he had not emigrated, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported.

Pavel Latushko is a former culture minister and head of the main state drama theatre. The council, comprising dozens of people, was set up amid a series of huge anti-government protests that flared last month.

He could not immediately be reached by telephone on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 3,000 chickens die in fire

Erode TN, Sept 2 PTI Nearly 3,000 chickens diedin a fire that broke out in a poultry farm near Kavindapadiin the district on Wednesday, fire service personnel saidTwo fire-tenders doused the flames but the birdsperishedThe cause of the fire...

Saudi Arabia says flights to, from UAE can fly over kingdom

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from all countries will now be able to use its airspace a statement apparently allowing flyovers by Israel following a deal to normalise UAE-Israel relation...

India reeling under 'Modi-made disasters': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases and external aggression at borders, alleging that India is reeling under Modi-made disasters. His attack...

Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Parliamentary panel

Amid a political slugfest over the Facebook issue, the companys India head Ajit Mohan on Wednesday appeared before a parliamentary panel, which is discussing alleged misuse of social media platforms. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020