Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown -newspaper

A prominent member of Belarus's opposition council said on Wednesday he had left for Poland amid a police crackdown, but that he had not emigrated, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported.

Pavel Latushko is a former culture minister and head of the main state drama theatre. The council, comprising dozens of people, was set up amid a series of huge anti-government protests that flared last month.

He could not immediately be reached by telephone on Wednesday.