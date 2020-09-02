Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown -newspaper

Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown -newspaperReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:31 IST
A prominent member of Belarus's opposition council said on Wednesday he had left for Poland amid a police crackdown, but that he had not emigrated, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported.
Pavel Latushko is a former culture minister and head of the main state drama theatre. The council, comprising dozens of people, was set up amid a series of huge anti-government protests that flared last month.
He could not immediately be reached by telephone on Wednesday.
