Left Menu
Development News Edition

German museum agrees to return mummified Maori heads

The Te Papa national museum in Wellington has for years worked to bring Toi moko back to New Zealand. “I'm glad that with the return we can begin to heal the injustice that was committed, even though we won't be able to undo it," said Herman Parzinger, the chairman of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST
German museum agrees to return mummified Maori heads

A German museum said Wednesday that it will return two mummified, tattooed Maori heads that were part of its collection for more than a century. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said the repatriation to New Zealand of the two heads, known as Toi moko, would take place “as soon as possible.” The tattooed heads of high-ranking Maori tribespeople, mostly men, were ritually preserved by relatives after their death.

During the 19th century Europeans obtained and traded Toi moko, ostensibly for scientific purposes but mostly as specimens for display in museums. The Te Papa national museum in Wellington has for years worked to bring Toi moko back to New Zealand.

“I'm glad that with the return we can begin to heal the injustice that was committed, even though we won't be able to undo it," said Herman Parzinger, the chairman of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. The heads have been part of the Ethnological Museum in Berlin since 1879 and 1905.

(AP) MRJ.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG: Official statement.

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG Official statement....

Gorakhpar: Lab technicians protest outside BRD Medical College after being assaulted by junior doctors

Lab technicians along with other medical staff of BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur sat on dharna on Wednesday to demand justice after junior doctors allegedly assaulted two of them last night. The protestors sat outside the medical college ...

Nearly 3,000 chickens die in fire

Erode TN, Sept 2 PTI Nearly 3,000 chickens diedin a fire that broke out in a poultry farm near Kavindapadiin the district on Wednesday, fire service personnel saidTwo fire-tenders doused the flames but the birdsperishedThe cause of the fire...

Saudi Arabia says flights to, from UAE can fly over kingdom

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from all countries will now be able to use its airspace a statement apparently allowing flyovers by Israel following a deal to normalise UAE-Israel relation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020