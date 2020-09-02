Left Menu
Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

Britain's Prince Harry and his American-born wife Meghan have signed a multiyear contract with Netflix to produce programming ranging from children's shows to scripted series, the streaming platform said on Wednesday. The couple, who moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie earlier this year after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on.

The couple, who moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie earlier this year after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it marks the couple's biggest step so far to engage in paid work in their new lives. In January, they had announced plans to be more financially independent and to pay for it themselves. Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, has no plans to return to acting under the deal. She is a former star of the USA Network television show "Suits."

The couple already have several projects in development, including a nature documentary series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, Netflix said. "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

