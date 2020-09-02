Left Menu
Development News Edition

China engaged in clear, intensive intensifying pattern of bullying neighbours: Pompeo

Hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday asserted that the Communist Party of China is engaged in a "clear and intensive intensifying pattern of bullying" its neighbours from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:56 IST
China engaged in clear, intensive intensifying pattern of bullying neighbours: Pompeo
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

Hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday asserted that the Communist Party of China is engaged in a "clear and intensive intensifying pattern of bullying" its neighbours from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas. That bullying is also evident in the South China Sea, he told reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

"We are hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border. From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensive intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours," Pompeo said. "Last week, the US imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese individuals and entities responsible for the CPC's imperialism and doing things such as unlawful energy surveillance activities in the economic zones of our ally the Philippines and other countries," he said.

The US, he said, also remains concerned about the activities of more than 300 Chinese flag vessels near the Galapagos which are almost certainly engaged in illegal fishing. The Galapagos Islands is a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. It is a province of Ecuador.

"In light of this maritime lawlessness, it is no surprise that Beijing's candidate in the international tribunal for the law of the sea election last week received more abstentions than any other candidate," he said. China is the most flagrant violator of the Law of the Sea convention and nations all across the world are registering their disapproval, the top US diplomat said.

"We are also concerned about the Chinese actions… in light of the General Secretary (President Xi Jinping's) recent calls on Tibetan Buddhism and fight split. We continue to call upon Beijing to enter into a dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions to reach a settlement…" Pompeo said. Next week, Pompeo is scheduled to have a series of virtual meetings with his counterparts from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Indo-Pacific countries. In addition to bilateral and regional issues, Pompeo said that he will also raise how the Trump administration is restoring reciprocity to the US-China relationship.

"For years, the Chinese Communist Party has imposed significant barriers on American diplomats working inside the PRC (People's Republic of China). "Specifically the Chinese Communist Party has implemented a system of opaque approval process which is designed to prevent American diplomats from conducting regular business, attending events, securing meetings, and connecting with the Chinese people, especially on university campuses and via the press and social media," he said.

The Secretary of State said that the State Department has established a mechanism requiring approval for senior Chinese diplomats in the US to visit university campuses and to meet with the local government officials. "Cultural events with groups larger than 50 people hosted by the Chinese embassy and consular outside our missions will also require our approval. Additionally, we are taking further steps to ensure that all official PRC embassy and consular social media accounts are properly identified as the Chinese government accounts," he added.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Greece reports first coronavirus case in Moria migrant camp on Lesbos

Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos and the facility has been placed under a two-week quarantine, the government said on Wednesday. A 40-year old asylum seeker has test...

Merkel calls poisoning of Russia's Navalny attempted murder

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attempted murder by poisoning and the aim was to silence him. Testing by a German military lab determined that Navalny was poisoned with the ...

Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare civil servants for future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building Mission Karmayogi will radically improve human resource management practices in the government and it aims to prepare civil servant...

Guj govt approves ordinance for widening scope of PASA Act

The Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for issuance of an ordinance to amend the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities PASA Act, which provides for preventive detention of habitual offenders. The approval was given during a cabinet me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020