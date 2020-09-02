Left Menu
Lockdown extended in Kathmandu Valley with spike in COVID-19 cases

Local Administrations of Kathmandu Valley has decided to continue the ongoing lockdown by another one week following the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases.

02-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Local Administrations of Kathmandu Valley has decided to continue the ongoing lockdown by another one week following the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases. In the virtual meeting between Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur on Wednesday evening, it was decided to extend the lockdown, which was imposed 2 weeks before, till September 9.

"Analysing the ongoing situation and recorded cases on daily basis, we decided to extend it for another week. The risk of further spread is still high, so we opted to lengthen it by another week," Janakraj Dahal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu told ANI over phone. Enlisted as a major hotspot of coronavirus infection, Kathmandu Valley currently hosts a total of 6,112 active cases, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Population.

Kathmandu Valley in last 24 hours recorded a total of 388 cases out of 1,120 reported throughout the nation. The Local Authorities of Kathmandu Valley had first imposed lockdown from August 20 for a week which has been extended for the second time today. (ANI)

