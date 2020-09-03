Left Menu
Firmly oppose any country supporting Tibet independence forces' separatist activities: China

China on Wednesday said that its position on Tibet is clear and it "firmly opposes" any country supporting the "Tibet independence forces' separatist activities."

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 03:27 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday said that its position on Tibet is clear and it "firmly opposes" any country supporting the "Tibet independence forces' separatist activities." Addressing a press conference here Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: "China's position is very clear. We firmly oppose any country providing convenience in any form for the Tibet independence forces' separatist activities."

Speaking about the ongoing India-China border situation, the Chinese spokesperson said India and China should have goodwill in maintaining bilateral ties and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "I think both sides should stick to facts and have goodwill in maintaining the bilateral relations and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border," she said.

She even claimed China never occupied an inch of other country's territory and its troops never crossed the line. "China never provoked any war or conflict and never occupied an inch of other country's territory. Chinese troops never crossed the line. Perhaps there are some communication issues," Hua said.

The Indian Army had earlier thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. "On the night of August 29-30, People's Liberation Army troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in India today claimed that Indian troops "illegally trespassed" the LAC, which "damaged" peace and tranquillity along the border. "On August 31, Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India, illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border, and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas," said a spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Ji Rong, in a statement.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. Negotiations between the two sides have been going on for the last three months, including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

