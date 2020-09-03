Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew ends in Wisconsin city ahead of visit from Joe Biden

The move came a day after the curfew was targeted as unconstitutional in a federal lawsuit and the day before former Vice President Joe Biden planned to visit, marking his first campaign stop in Wisconsin in nearly two years. Biden said on Wednesday that the officer who shot Blake should be charged, a sharp contrast to Trump's support-the-police message when he visited Kenosha a day earlier.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 03-09-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 06:25 IST
Curfew ends in Wisconsin city ahead of visit from Joe Biden

A curfew that was in place in Kenosha for more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was lifted on Wednesday, another sign of increasing calm in the southeastern Wisconsin city that has been the epicentre of the latest eruption over racial injustice. The move came a day after the curfew was targeted as unconstitutional in a federal lawsuit and the day before former Vice President Joe Biden planned to visit, marking his first campaign stop in Wisconsin in nearly two years. The curfew was enacted after Blake, a Black man, was shot by a police officer on August 23. Jacob Blake Sr. on Wednesday told WGN America's "NewsNation” that his son is out of a hospital intensive care unit. The shooting of Blake, captured on cellphone video, sparked protests that resulted in buildings being burned and vandalised and in the shootings of three demonstrators, two of whom died. Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in the August 25 slayings; his attorney says it was self defense. Biden said on Wednesday that the officer who shot Blake should be charged, a sharp contrast to Trump's support-the-police message when he visited Kenosha a day earlier. The president met with law enforcement, toured some of the damage and called the violence “domestic terrorism,” and made almost no mention of Blake. Biden also plans to meet with members of Blake's family, something Trump did not do, and hold a community meeting. Protests have been peaceful for more than a week, other than a few minor skirmishes during Trump's visit. “The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew,” Mayor John Antaramian said. However, he held out the possibility that the curfew may return, saying “criminal activity will not be tolerated.” The about-face came after four people who were arrested during the protests filed a federal lawsuit alleging that local law enforcement arrested only those protesting against police brutality, not “pro-police protesters and militia” who were armed with rifles. “In Kenosha, there are two sets of laws — one that applies to those who protest police brutality and racism, and another for those who support the police,” the lawsuit said. Sam Hall, attorney for Kenosha County, said the county will seek immediate dismissal. He said the sheriff's department “has worked tirelessly to bring order back to the community and has been careful to protect the rights of all citizens throughout that process.” North Carolina civil rights lawyer Kimberly Motely, who is representing those arrested, said she thought the lawsuit “definitely played a role” in the decision to lift the curfew. There are no immediate plans to drop the suit, which also seeks damages for those arrested, Motley said. She also represents Gaige Grosskreutz, who prosecutors say was shot in the arm by Rittenhouse. ittenhouse's attorney John Pierce tweeted a video of him Tuesday speaking by phone with Rittenhouse from jail in Illinois, where he was arrested. “I just want to thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for the underlining support, it's just amazing,” Rittenhouse said from the phone held up by Pierce. “I want to thank all of you for the mail I've been receiving. It's been really helpful. I just want to let you all know that I'm going to be out of here soon and stay strong. And I hope to see you guys soon.” On Monday, Trump defended Rittenhouse. BuzzFeed News, citing since deleted social media, reported that Rittenhouse sat in the front row at a Trump rally in Des Moines in January and a TikTok bio page of his included the slogan “Trump 2020.” During his visit to Kenosha, Trump highlighted a camera shop that was destroyed during protests. But the shop's owner, Tom Gram, said the president used his store for political gain by appearing with a former owner of the business. Gram said he bought Rode's Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram said he rejected an offer to join the president on his tour, and that Trump's references to Rode as the owner of the business were deceptive. “I think everything he (Trump) does turns into a circus and I just didn't want to be involved in it,” Gram told Milwaukee station WTMJ-TV. The White House noted Wednesday that Rode and his family founded and built Rode's Camera Shop before World War II and still own the building that houses the shop. Trump didn't visit the site of the shop, but Rode met with him a few blocks away and appeared at a roundtable later in the day. “I just appreciate President Trump coming today, everybody here does,” Rode said. “We're so thankful we got the federal troops here. Once they got here things did calm down quite a bit.” “A day earlier we would have saved your store," Trump responded. "One day earlier.” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to Kenosha to quell demonstrations. Trump has sought to take credit, although Evers activated them a day before Trump demanded they be used. RHL

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recov...

S.Korea plans to create $17 bln fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

South Koreas finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won 16.8 billion fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae-ins New Deal program.The fund, aimed at financing economic initiatives that in...

U.S. attorney general calls mail-in voting 'playing with fire'; experts say fraud rare

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election could be vulnerable to fraud, echoing an argument President Donald Trump has made to denounce the use of voting by mail.People trying to chang...

Soccer-Kalou makes debut but Botafogo draw blanks

Salomon Kalou made his debut for Botafogo on Wednesday but the presence of the Ivory Coast forward could not help the home side score goals as the match against Coritiba ended 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro. The former Chelsea winger was alongside J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020